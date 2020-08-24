Image Source : GETTY IMAGES "He’s very welcome": Thomas Tuchel addresses Lionel Messi transfer rumours to PSG

The speculations surrounding Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit are getting higher each passing day with reports of the Argentine wanting to leave the Catalan giants after Bayern Munich humiliation emerged this month.

Messi has one year left in his contract and Barcelona are trying hard to extend it. Big clubs like Manchester City, Inter Milan and PSG are the top contenders to sign Messi if he intends to leave.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel also addressed Messi to PSG rumours after a heartbreak 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday.

“He’s very welcome. What coach says no to Messi?” Tuchel told BT Sport.

“I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He’s Mr Barcelona.

Tuchel guided PSG to the domestic double and looks to sign new players in the transfer window to replace Thiago Silva, who has decided to leave PSG.

“We lost lots of players for this campaign and we lose now Thiago Silva and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting,” he added.

“We need to use the transfer window now to make the squad wider. The campaign will be very demanding without any breaks.

“We need to build a strong squad. We decided not to talk about transfers in this period. We’ll sit together in the next days.”

Neymar and Mbappe had disappointing performances after helping PSG to reach the final of the top European club tournament for the first time.

PSG paid big money to sign them in their bid to finally win the Champions League, but they couldn't come through in the decisive game.

“I’m proud because Neymar played another game where he showed his incredible ability and mentality," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. "As for (Mbappe), it was tough because he had a big injury and missed a lot of training sessions. It’s a miracle he was with us.”

