Sweden vs Slovakia Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch SWE vs SLO Live Online on SonyLIV

When is Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match? Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will take place on Friday, June 18. What are the timings of Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match? Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Where is Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match? Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena. Which TV channel will broadcast Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match? Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. Where can you live stream Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match? Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.

Despite a 15 per cent ball possession and completing just 161 passes in their opener against former world and euro champions Spain, who pulled off 917 passes, Sweden's adventurous strategy of defending deep and look to hit on the break worked as they successfully held the Spaniards to a goalless draw. In a bid to boost their chances of going ahead in the Euros, they take on Slovakia, a team that bases their football around a similar mindset. They had however secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their opener. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sweden vs Slovakia Live Streaming Euro 2020 online on SonyLIV.