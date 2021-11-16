San Marino vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live SMR vs ENG Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES San Marino vs England Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Match SMR vs ENG Live Online on Sony Liv, JioTV.

Only the biggest shock in world football history can prevent England from qualifying for the World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side only needs to avoid losing in Serravalle against San Marino, FIFA's lowest-ranked team, to secure qualification. San Marino has conceded 36 goals and scored just once in its nine group games so far. Conor Gallagher, the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at Crystal Palace, joined up with the England squad after several players withdrew. Poland hosts Hungary as it prepares for the playoffs next March.

