British PM Boris Johnson sends best wishes to England team ahead of Euro 2020 final

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to the “incredible” England soccer team ahead of the European Championship final against Italy.

Johnson praised the team’s “amazing performance” at Euro 2020 in a letter addressed to England coach Gareth Southgate and the players.

He says England has “already made history” by making the final of a major international competition. Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium is the first one England has contested since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Johnson was at Wembley on Wednesday when England beat Denmark 2-1 to make the final and he singled out the team’s unity.

He says “you have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork ... seem to shine in everything you do.”