Friday, March 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. La Liga: Barcelona reduce player salaries amid pandemic

La Liga: Barcelona reduce player salaries amid pandemic

Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

AP AP
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2020 15:59 IST
barcelona, barcelona coronavirus, spain coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus spain
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

Spanish football club Barcelona says it will reduce the salaries of its players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

Fight Against Coronavirus

The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.

Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

The club says it has not decided by how much the salaries will be lowered.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X