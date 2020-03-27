La Liga: Barcelona reduce player salaries amid pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

Spanish football club Barcelona says it will reduce the salaries of its players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.

The club says it has not decided by how much the salaries will be lowered.