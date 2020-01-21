Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League: Watch CHE vs ARS live football match online

Image Source : AP Can Arsenal salvage that December defeat at Chelsea's home on Wednesday?

: Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League live football match online. Almost three weeks back, Chelsea had scripted a late comeback to score twice in the fag-end of the encounter at the Emirates to defeated Arsenal. On Wednesday, the Gunners, under their new coach Mikel Arteta will head to Stamford Bridge, but can they salvage that December defeat at Chelsea's home? Well, both sides are unbeaten since then. Chelsea drew once and won three including an FA Cup victory against Nottingham Forest. Arsenal drew twice and won two including a victory at home against Manchester United. For the Blues, Reece James and Marcos Alonso are looking to mark a return while Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel will be absent. For the visitors, captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be on the bench owing to the suspension while Sokratis is still an uncertainty. Below are the details of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Live football match online.

