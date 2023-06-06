WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Live Streaming - Where to Watch in India on TV and Online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER WTC Final: IND vs AUS

The much awaited WTC Final between India and Australia is all set to commence on June 7 at The Oval in London. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be leading India and Australia respectively in order to lead the team to the glory over the next five days. Both teams have had ample time to prepare for the summit clash and will be looking forward to face each other in the middle. This is the first time the two teams are meeting at a neutral venue in Tests and also the first time that India and Australia have met each other in the final of an ICC event.

Here are live streaming details of WTC Final 2023:

When will WTC Final 2023 Start?

India vs Australia WTC Final will commence on June 7.

What is the WTC Final Start Time in India?

The WTC Final 2023 (IND vs AUS) will start at 3 PM IST.

When will the toss of WTC Final between IND vs AUS take place?

The toss of WTC Final will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch the WTC 2023 Final on TV in India?

Star Sports will telecast the IND vs AUS WT Final in India.

Where to Watch the WTC Final Live Streaming in India?

Disney Hotstar will live stream the WTC Final between India and Australia.

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

