World Test Championship: India take giant step towards WTC final after big win against Australia in Nagpur

Team India have taken a giant step towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June after they beat Australia in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by innings and 132 runs. The win sees India cement their second spot in the standings and will now have their eyes on the Delhi Test which starts on 17th February, having taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin dominates with the ball

Inspired by Ravichandran Ashwin’s fifer, the Indian team made light work of the Aussies in their second innings and bowled them out for 91 . Having scored 400 in the first innings and taken a 233-run lead, the Indian team did allow Australia to settle in their second innings and won the match.

The win sees India reach a Win Percentage (PTC) tally of 62 and are clear of third-placed Sri Lanka. India in 15 matches are one of the team in form and recently beat Bangladesh 2-0 in their backyard. The defeat for Australia hasn’t had too many bearings on their position as they still occupy the top spot.

