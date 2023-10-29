World Cup: India look to end 20-year wait, know what happened when IND met ENG in ODI WC last 3 times

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Players of India and England team.

World Cup: Formidable India take on Beleaguered England in the 29th match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Men in Blue are on a red-hot winning streak, taking down opponents with ease. However, the defending champions England are on the verge of a shocking elimination from the tournament.

The two sides have faced each other 8 times in ODI World Cup history and the English side holds a slender lead of 4-3, with one encounter being tied result. However the last time, the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions was back in 2003. They have played two more matches in the tournament after that and have lost one while the other is a tied game.

What happened when India met England last 3 times?

India lost to England in the last World Cup meeting between the two sides. The Indian team fell short to a massive 338-run target by 31 runs despite Rohit Sharma's century. Virat Kohli also scored a fifty but the Men in Blue fell reasonably short in the end with some calling the team of showing 'no intent' of winning the group game.

India and England play run-feast tie

One of the most thrilling matches in the ODI World Cup history came between the two Giants in the 2011 group stage. The Men in Blue were powered to a huge 338-run total in Bengaluru by a Sachin Tendulkar masterclass. The iconic batter hit 120, while Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also smoked fifties. In reply, Andrew Strauss took down the Indian bowlers and scored a fabulous 158. He got help from Ian Bell, who made 69 but the English team ended up going level with the home side at 338.

India's last win over England in ODI WC

India's last win over the English side came in the 2003 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue batted first and scored 250 in Durban. Sachin scored a fifty, while Rahul Dravid also crossed the half-ton mark. The English side could not make a strong start and were reeling at 93/6 before Andrew Flintoff played the lone hand of 64 runs. England were bowled out for 168.

