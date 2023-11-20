World Cup 2023 in numbers - Never seen before stats in mega event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia

Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time silencing more than 90000 Indian supporters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). They defeated hosts India by six wickets chasing down the modest total of 240 runs with ease as Travis Head became the third Australian batter to score a ton in the World Cup final.

The men in yellow registered their ninth consecutive win in the tournament breaking India's winning streak of 10 matches in the final. Interestingly, a lot of records were broken at the World Cup this time around with Glenn Maxwell topping all of them smashing an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan to become the first ever batter to score a double hundred in a chase in ODIs. Also, a total of 644 sixes were hit over the course of 48 ODIs to go with 2239 fours.

India dominated the charts right through with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting most sixes in a single edition of World Cup. He managed to smack the ball out of the ground 31 times while Virat Kohli hit most fours (68) and only Rohit was behind him hitting 66 fours. Kohli ended the World Cup as the highest run-getter too smashing 765 runs in 11 innings and in terms of wickets, Mohammed Shami topped the charts picking 24 scalps.

South Africa, as a team, hit most sixes in World Cup 2023 smashing 99 maximums while Australia ended with 97 sixes in the competition. India are at the third position in this aspect hitting 92 sixes in 11 matches they played in the tournament.

World Cup 2023 in Numbers:

Most runs - Virat Kohli (765 runs)

Highest individual score - Glenn Maxwell (201* vs Afghanistan)

Most centuries - Quinton de Kock (4)

Most sixes - Rohit Sharma (31)

Most fours - Virat Kohli (68)

Most wickets - Mohammed Shami (24)

Best figures - Mohammed Shami (7/57 vs New Zealand)

Most dismissals for a wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock (20)

Most outfield catches - Daryl Mitchell (11)

Most sixes by a team - South Africa (99)

Most fours by a team - Australia (287)

