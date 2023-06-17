Saturday, June 17, 2023
     
India vs Pakistan Women's Emerging Asia Cup match abandoned; teams sail through to semis

The Indian Women's A team and Pakistan Women's A team were set to lock horns in the final league stage match of the Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2023 13:50 IST
Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan fans

The India A vs Pakistan A match in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup match was on Saturday abandoned and both the teams sailed through to the semifinal of the tournament. Both the teams were set to clash at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok at 11:00 AM IST but bad weather played spoilsport in the final match of the league stage. The two teams will now face opponents from Group B in the last four.

India Women A had 3 points in 2 matches after a win and a no-result in their first two matches in Group A. The Pakistan team also had similar points in the same number of matches. But an abandoned match meant the two teams shared points in their 3rd game and ended the league stage at 4 points each. India A are the topper of Group A, while Pakistan A finished second.

Shweta Sehrawat's Indian girls will now meet Sri Lanka A Women in the semifinal, while Fatima Sana's Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh A in the last four clashes.

Earlier, India had defeated Hong Kong Women by a margin of 9 wickets in their first game when they went on to chase the meagre target of 35 in the 6th over itself. India's next game against Nepal Women was called off.

It has to be noted that out of 12 League stage games, 7 have been called off due to rain. As the tournament heads into the knockouts, fans would wish to catch the complete action in the games coming ahead.

