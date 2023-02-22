Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women' T20 World Cup: All you need to know about semifinal ties in T20WC- teams, schedule, live streaming

Women in Blue will have a shot at revenge against Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup as the take on the Aussies in the repeat of the 2020 final at the Newlands. On the flip, England’s women team will look to put on a historic double run as they try to clinch glory in the women’s division, with men’s team already crowned champion. Ahead of the semifinal clashes at the T20 World Cup here is all you need to know including live streaming and teams.

Who will play in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals?

The likes of India, Australia, England and South Africa will play in the semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup.

When will the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals start?

The semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played on Thursday (February 23) and Friday (February 24).

What is the destination for the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals?

The ties are as follows with destination

Australia Women vs India Women, 1st Semi Final, Newlands in Cape Town. England Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd Semi Final, Newlands in Cape Town..

What is the start time for the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal matches?

The semifinal matches of the Women's T20 World Cup will start at 6:30 PM IST.

When is the final of the Women's T20 World Cup?

The final of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, February 26.

Where will be the Women's T20 World Cup final be played?

The final of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Where can we watch the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals?

The live broadcast of the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals will be made on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we live stream the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals?

The live streaming of the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals will be made on the Disney+Hotstar app.

