IPL auction: Who are the youngest and oldest cricketers listed for December 19 bidding war?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI IPL trophy and Mohammad Nabi.

IPL auction: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday released the final shortlist of 333 players for IPL auction 2024 as the fans wait in anticipation to see the bidding war on December 19. The auction will be held outside India for the first time as Dubai will host the special occasion in a week's time.

As per the list issued by the Indian Board, 214 of the 333 players are Indian while 119 are overseas stars, including two from the associate nations. Meanwhile, there is a healthy blend of young and experienced players in the long list.

Who is the youngest cricketer in IPL 2024 Auction list?

The youngest player for the IPL 2024 auction is Afghanistan's 16-year-old spinner Allah Ghazanfar. The Afghan off-spinner was the youngest player listed in the auction list for 2023 too. Born on 15 July 2007, Ghazanfar has played just 4 List A and 3 T20I matches in his career so far. He has appeared for Mis Ainak Knights and Team Abu Dhabi in his short career. Ghazanfar was part of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup where he played for Junior Champions. The youngster has also played for Kabul Province in the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Provincial Grade 1 One-Day Tournament earlier in the year.

Who is the oldest cricketer in IPL 2024 Auction list?

The oldest cricketer in the auction list is Ghazanfar's compatriot Mohammad Nabi. The Afghanistan veteran is currently 38 and will turn 39 before the IPL on January 1. Nabi has played for SRH and KKR in his IPL career but was not picked for IPL 2023. For the previous auction, Nabi was not the oldest player as he was second to Amit Mishra.

Talking about the purse value remaining with each franchise, Gujarat Titans have the biggest pocket of INR 38.15 Crore available with them. Sunrisers Hyderabad are not much behind with 34 Crore in their pocket. Notably, the Lucknow Supergiants have the least amount remaining in their purse - INR 13.15 Crore.

Latest Cricket News