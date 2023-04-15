What is LSG debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak's salary in IPL 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Yudhvir Singh Charak celebrates

Yudhvir Singh Charak made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants in a clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday. On his debut, the 25-year-old scalped the first two wickets of PBKS and his heroics made it a memorable evening for all the LSG fans.

Yudhvir first dismissed Atharva Taide 0 (3) and then bowled Prabhsimran Singh 4 (4) out to put Punjab under pressure from the beginning. Interestingly, the fans are interested in knowing his salary for IPL 2023 as well.

Yudhvir has been around the IPL circuits. He was earlier a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in 2020 and impressed the team to purchase him in the next season. He was bagged by MI in the 2021 IPL auctions at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. However, he did not get a game for the team. When it comes to his salary for the 2023 edition of the tournament, there was a significant drop in his salary. He joined LSG for Rs 20 Lakh.

Yudhvir will be hoping to make the most of his latest heroic and be consistent in contributing to the team's victories. It will be interesting to see how he fares for the rest of the season.

Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, LSG set a target of 160 runs. After starting the campaign with two wins, Punjab have lost both of their next two games. Meanwhile, Lucknow have three wins in four matches and have looked like a trendsetter in the tournament so far. Let's look at how the two can fare against each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Sing

