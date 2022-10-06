Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall blasts T20 record to score 205 in 77 deliveries in USA League

Records were broken left, right and center as West Indies’ Rahkeem Cornwall blasted 205 off 77 deliveries in the American T20 competition challenge. The record-breaking run saw him achieve the rear feat of scoring a double hundred in the shortest format to make headlines. Cornwall’s record double-hundred will go down as one of the best innings in the history of the game.

There were an incredible 22 sixes scored by the Caribbean star as he was firing on all cylinders. His tally included a strike rate of 266.23 while he also scored 17 fours. A total of 132 runs were scored in sixes while 68 runs were scored in fours which accounted to a total of 200 runs from boundaries. Cornwall only ran five runs in the entire innings while he faced 77 balls in the process.

“West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, while playing for Atlanta Fire, blasted an unbeaten 205 in just 77 balls (SR 266.23) that included 22 sixes and 17 fours in an American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open. A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team,” read a tweet from Mohandas Menon.

ALSO READ I PAK vs BAN T20I: When and How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I in India?

"ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 22 MASSIVE sixes" tweeted Minor League cricket.

With Cornwall going berserk with the bat at one end, Steven Taylor struck 53 and Sami Aslam added an unbeaten 53 as Atlanta Fire hammered 326 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Square Drive were restricted to 154/8 in their 20 overs.

Latest Cricket News