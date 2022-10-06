Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs BAN T20I: When and How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I in India?

Highlights Pakistan recently lost to England in 7-match T20I series

Mohammad Rizwan will be a key member of the Pakistan side having scored 4 fifties against England

New Zealand are the other team part of the tri-series

PAK vs BAN, T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan

Here are all details about the PAK vs BAN:

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I be played?

After a disappointing defeat in the T20I series against England, Pakistan will look to bounce back as they get into the final stage of their preparation for the World Cup. They will face Bangladesh in the tri-series curtain-raiser while New Zealand await them in two days. Ahead of the clash, here is when and how you can watch the first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The T20 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played on Friday, October 7th.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I?

The T20 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I match start?

The T20 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I?

The T20 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be live streamed on the Fancode app.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Squad

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

