T20 World Cup 2022: Huge blow for SA as Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20WC

South Africa have been handed a huge blow in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia as star all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the tournament having sustained a fractured thumb. Pretorius who was injured in the build-up to the T20I series against India will now miss the showpiece tournament in down under in Australia. There is no word yet from Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Pretorius’ replacement.

“All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb,” read the statement on Cricket South Africa’s official Twitter handle.

A fracture on his left thumb has ruled Pretorius out of the ODIs against India and the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, has been an integral part of their plans in this format.

In 2022, Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and importantly scoring quick runs with the bat from down the order.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa," CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said. "Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket."

Pretorius copped the injury during the third T20I against India on Tuesday in Indore. Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo are the all-rounders named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup, and one of them will likely replace Pretorius in the squad for Australia.

Pretorius is the second key player from South Africa to miss the T20 World Cup, Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out with a finger injury last month.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius (ruled out, replacement yet to be named)

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

