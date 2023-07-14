WATCH | Virat Kohli's celebration after hitting first four of his innings on 81st ball goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 36 at stumps on Day 2

India have asserted immense domination in the ongoing first Test against West Indies. At the end of Day 2, they have a lead of 162 runs in the first innings and still have eight wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on debut, is going strong at 143 while former skipper Virat Kohli is supporting him well at 36 off 96 deliveries. The latter started at an extremely slow pace despite India being in a strong position.

Not that he wasn't in control of his innings but the slow nature of the pitch led to the Indian batters playing some attritional Test cricket on the day. For Kohli, things started very slowly and the man couldn't hit a four for a whopping 80 balls. It was only on the 81st delivery that he managed to play a wonderful cover drive off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the 101st over of the innings.

The shot also brought up India's 300 in the first innings. However, what followed later amused everyone as Virat Kohli hilariously celebrated the moment looking at the dressing room. Probably, even he wanted to get off the blocks soon and the boundary might have come at the right time for him and the team.

Watch the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, it was a day of records as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as they put up a record stand of 229 runs for the first wicket. For the first time in the history of Test cricket for India that they took a lead in the first innings with all wickets intact. The partnership also turned out to be the highest for India vs West Indies in Tests. Rohit and Jaiswal is also the sixth opening pair for India and the first since 2015 to score a hundred in an away Test.

