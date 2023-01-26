WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture for Rohit Sharma after his 30th ODI century

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Team India have been pretty dominant so far in all the One Day International matches they have played so far this year. The 'Men in Blue' led by Rohit Sharma registered a 3-0 series victory over Tom Latham's Kiwis and became the number 1 ODI ranked team. This is the year of the ICC ODI World Cup and as far as India's performances are concerned, they look like a pretty settled side and they have their core intact which maximizes their chance of winning the coveted trophy.

Rohit Sharma was regularly failing to convert his fifties into big hundreds, but things changed in Indore where he smashed his 30th ODI ton. With three 200s to his name, Rohit was looking all set to convert his stellar century into yet another 200, but he fell prey to Michael Bracewell who had a decent series with the ball. A video has surfaced where Virat Kohli can be seen applauding Rohit Sharma while walking towards the turf and it certainly is very heart-warming to see the bond that both these stalwarts share.

WATCH VIDEO

A lot of credit goes to the captain himself, Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper led the team in style and let his bat do the talking. The skipper was being criticized for his poor run and his lack of intent at the top of the order, but things nicely fell into place since Sharma started to open the innings with his compatriot Shubman Gill. The Gujarat Titans opener, Gill has been prolific so far in his short international career. He has allowed Rohit to play freely and undoubtedly he is the strongest contender as far as the opening slot is concerned.

The Indian team is still unbeaten in their home conditions and things look pretty solid for them. The 'Men in Blue' last won an ICC trophy in the year 2013 and since then, the wait continues. The Indian team dominate every bilateral series but they somehow find a way to falter at the grandest stage. Rohit Sharma scored 5 centuries in the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup and the good news for India at the moment is his form. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finding their form just months before the World Cup is bound to better India's chances at the marquee tournament.

