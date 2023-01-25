Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement? England's head coach Matthew Mott responds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes in his last One Day International match

English Test skipper Ben Stokes is one of the most influential figures in world cricket and there are no second thoughts about that. The manner in which he has transformed English Test cricket has been nothing short of fantastic, and along with head coach Brendon McCullum, he has built a red ball team that can dominate any team in any given condition. The might of England's Test cricket team is such that they whitewashed Pakistan in their home condition by a margin of 3-0.

Ben Stokes is a big match player and he has proved it twice, in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 finals and the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Ben Stokes will also be remembered for his heroics in the 2019 Ashesh match that was played in Headingley. To everybody's surprise, Stokes announced his One Day International retirement last year. He blamed the gruelling schedule for his decision and expressed his desire to play more Test cricket. Interestingly, Matthew Mott, England's white ball head coach has now said that Stokes might come out of ODI retirement if he wants.

Matthew Mott said:

After their elimination from the 2015 ICC World Cup which was played in Australia, the English team made certain changes to their team structure and their way of playing. Eoin Morgan completely changed England's way of playing the white ball format and Ben Stokes was one of the chief architects of England's 2019 World Cup victory. Last year in November, Stokes had hinted about his comeback but as of now he continues to lead his Test team.

