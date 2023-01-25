Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement? England's head coach Matthew Mott responds

Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement? England's head coach Matthew Mott responds

Ben Stokes retired from One Day International cricket last year. The English allrounder now leads the Test team and hinted at his ODI comeback in November last year.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 15:52 IST
Ben Stokes, ENG vs SA
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes in his last One Day International match

English Test skipper Ben Stokes is one of the most influential figures in world cricket and there are no second thoughts about that. The manner in which he has transformed English Test cricket has been nothing short of fantastic, and along with head coach Brendon McCullum, he has built a red ball team that can dominate any team in any given condition. The might of England's Test cricket team is such that they whitewashed Pakistan in their home condition by a margin of 3-0. 

Ben Stokes is a big match player and he has proved it twice, in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 finals and the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Ben Stokes will also be remembered for his heroics in the 2019 Ashesh match that was played in Headingley. To everybody's surprise, Stokes announced his One Day International retirement last year. He blamed the gruelling schedule for his decision and expressed his desire to play more Test cricket. Interestingly, Matthew Mott, England's white ball head coach has now said that Stokes might come out of ODI retirement if he wants. 

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli scripts history ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI which is to be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore

Matthew Mott said: 

The door is always open for players like him who have such quality. We are also aware of the fact that red ball cricket is his main focus and he also leads the team. We respect his choices and when he is ready, we are ready to have a chat. I've had some chat with Jos Buttler (England's white ball skipper) and Rob Key (director of England men’s cricket) on this.

Related Stories
World Test Championship: India make huge gains after Pakistan lose series to England | Here's how

World Test Championship: India make huge gains after Pakistan lose series to England | Here's how

IPL 2023 Auction | CSK bags Ben Stokes for mind-boggling price; know details

IPL 2023 Auction | CSK bags Ben Stokes for mind-boggling price; know details

Ben Stokes lashes out on ICC, is he blaming IPL for lack of Test cricket that is being played?

Ben Stokes lashes out on ICC, is he blaming IPL for lack of Test cricket that is being played?

After their elimination from the 2015 ICC World Cup which was played in Australia, the English team made certain changes to their team structure and their way of playing. Eoin Morgan completely changed England's way of playing the white ball format and Ben Stokes was one of the chief architects of England's 2019 World Cup victory. Last year in November, Stokes had hinted about his comeback but as of now he continues to lead his Test team.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News