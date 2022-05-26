Watch: Policeman carries intruder off the field like pro wrestler during RCB vs LSG; Kohli imitates him

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli after match vs LSG

An intruder broke in to meet Virat Kohli during yesterday's Eliminator between Royal Challenger Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. No, that isn't what's shocking. The shocking, rather funny thing is how he was escorted off the field by the policeman.

Kohli was seen imitating the policeman after he picked up the intruder and carried him off the field. WWE feels, anyone?

Fans breaking in to meet their ideals is nothing new and has happened many times. As far as the match is concerned, RCB beat LSG by 14 runs to book a place vs Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.

LSG won the toss and put RCB to bat first. Patidar came out to bat early in the innings after Faf went back for a duck.

He, along with Virat, stabilised the ship. Rajat was batting aggressively from the get-go. He smashed 20 runs in the final over of the Powerplay to power RCB to 52 after 6 overs.

Kohli departed after a scratchy 25, Patidar continued the good work and hit a fifty. Maxwell, however, departed soon after.

But all hell broke loose when he smashed Ravi Bishnoi for 27 runs in the 16th over. He reached his century in just 49 balls and broke a plethora of records on the way. Dinesh Karthik did what he has been doing throughout the season. He smashed a quickfire 37 off 23 deliveries.

RCB eventually finished with a massive total of 207 on board. It was always going to be a difficult task to chase RCB's total. Siraj striking early in the innings to dismiss QDK didn't help their case either.

Rahul and Hooda held the fort for sometime before Hasaranga returned to dismiss the latter for a well made 45 off just 26 deliveries.

Rahul held one end till the last but couldn't take LSG over the line as Hazlewood sent him packing in the penultimate over of the match.

RCB eventually won the match by 14 runs.