Watch: Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father, shares touching video

Image Source : TWITTER/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya with his father

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid a touching tribute to his late father who passed away recently. Himanshu Pandya, the father of Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal, passed away last week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hardik shared a video on Twitter which happens to be a collage of all the memories of the all-rounder and his father. The two-minute-long video also features legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who had praised Hardik's father for raising a son who has made the country proud. "To dad," the all-rounder captioned the video along with a heart emoji.

Last week, Hardik had also penned down an emotional note for his father.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hardik had written, "To my daddy and my hero, to lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling!"

"Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self-belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining!

"We love you and will always do, your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here!

"You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you one last ride, now rest in peace my king. I will miss you every day of my life. Love you daddddy!" he added.

Hardik will be next seen in the four-Test series against England, scheduled to start from February 5th in Chennai. Hardik last played a Test match for India in the England tour of 2018. Prolonged back injuries have kept him out of the Test squad with captain Virat Kohli clarifying ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series that he can only be included when he can bowl as well.