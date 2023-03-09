WATCH: Fans erupt with joy as PM Modi, Australian counterpart Anthony witness IND vs AUS 4th test in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fans erupt with happiness ahead of India vs Australia 4th test in Ahmedabad.

WATCH: Marking India and Australia's '75 years of friendship through cricket', Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a special celebration in India vs Australia 4th test. The leaders of the two countries PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the special occasion as India faced Australia in the final test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Witnessing the celebration ceremony and the high-voltage action between the two cricket giants, fans in huge numbers also marked their presence in the game. Spectators turned in huge numbers at the world's largest cricket stadium (in terms of capacity) and were filled with enthusiasm to watch the match. They were also excited to watch the two leaders at the stadium "We are very excited. We will support PM Modi and India. This is the final Test and we have to win it. We will be behind our team," one of the spectators from outside of the ground said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday marked their presence as India took on Australia in the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad. The two leaders graced the occasion as India and Australia mark '75 years of friendship through cricket'.

Modi and Albanese witnessed action on Day 1 of the test match as both the cricket powerhouses locked horns. The two leaders also met the teams and displayed a special gesture ahead of the match. Modi and Albanese presented the test caps to captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, respectively on a stage built on the ground. The two leaders and the captains held each others' hands and raised them to mark a special gesture as the crowd cheered at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Notably, both Modi and Albanese also took a lap of honour in the stadium. They also met the teams on the ground and took part in the national anthems before the action unfolded.

