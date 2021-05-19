Exclusive | Virat Kohli leads by example, he's probably best in the world in terms of fitness: Harshal Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Harshal also mentioned Kohli's energy and his on-field celebrations.

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel was all praise for his skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the current India captain is 'probably the best in the world' in terms of fitness.

Harshal, who had an impressive stint with the Bangalore-based outfit in the recently-suspended IPL 2021, described Kohli as someone who leads by example. After being traded to RCB earlier this year, Harshal had even received a message from Kohli that read, "Welcome back, you are going to play here."

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Harshal, the current Purple Cap holder of IPL 2021 with 17 scalps, said, "Any good leader leads by example. They set an example first and then imply it.

"One admirable thing about Virat is that he doesn't tell you to do a particular thing. He leads by example. In terms of fitness too, he's probably the best in the world apart from his skill. He's somebody to look up to always."

Harshal was traded by Delhi Capitals to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the fourteenth season and the Haryana pacer enjoyed his breakthrough season after returning to his old IPL franchise. The 30-year-old also mentioned Kohli's energy and his on-field celebrations.

"I usually don't celebrate my wickets with so much passion. Virat covers it up. It's his passion. His involvement on the field and his energy are exceptional. In a team sport, if you enjoy your teammate's success, your side eventually plays as a cohesive unit.

"When I bowled a no-ball on my first ball against Mumbai Indians, Virat just told me to focus on the length. There was no other conversation. When there's too much noise, you just need simple feedback and all other things get blurred in the background," said Harshal.

Harshal also opened up on his 'dream wicket' and recalled dismissing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni a few years ago.

"I've already got my dream wickets. I had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar back in 2011. I have also taken the wicket of MS Dhoni twice and Kohli once. All these are my dream wickets. I hope I never play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the future but if that happens, I would love to take the wicket of AB de Villiers," he said.