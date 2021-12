Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AATMANIRBHAR4 File image of Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Score Updates: Today matches Latest Scorecard

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Round 4, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

9:00 AM

Delhi vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

9:00 AM

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Round 4, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

9:00 AM

Baroda vs Karnataka, Round 4, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

9:00 AM

Punjab vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

9:00 AM

Goa vs Railways, Round 4, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

9:00 AM

Rajasthan vs Assam, Round 4, Elite Group E

Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

9:00 AM

Tripura vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

9:00 AM

Bihar vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

9:00 AM

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Round 4, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

9:00 AM

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 4, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Bengal, Round 4, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Round 4, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

9:00 AM