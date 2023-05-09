Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs PBKS game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stayed alive in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with yet another last-ball win over Punjab Kings on Monday. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell pulled off a heist for them with the former smashing a four when the team needed two runs off the final ball. With this win, KKR have climbed to the fifth position but remain in a must-win situation having won only five out of 11 matches thus far.

The loss has led to Punjab Kings slipping to the seventh position after 11 matches and now they also find themselves in a must-win situation. PBKS are set to go down even further as either MI or RCB will be reaching 12 points today as the two teams clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The top four remain unchanged in the points table with the Gujarat Titans sitting pretty at the top followed by Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 11 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.951 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.409 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.388 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.079 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.209 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.441 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.454 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.529 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

There is no change in the top five of the most run-scorers list in IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis will continue to don the Orange Cap having scored 511 runs in 11 matches so far while Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the second position with 477 runs to his name. Shubman Gill, Devon Conway and Virat Kohli complete the top five in this aspect.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Even in the list of most wicket-takers of the season, Arshdeep Singh couldn't break into the top five. He is at the seventh position with 16 wickets to his name. However, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy climbed the fifth place having accounted 17 wickets in 11 matches thus far. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande all have picked 19 wickets while Piyush Chawla is at the fourth position with 17 wickets to his name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 511 runs (10 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 477 Runs (11 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 469 Runs (11 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 458 Runs (11 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 419 runs (10 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (11 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (10 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 17 wickets (11 matches)

