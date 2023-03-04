UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : UPW, GGT/TWITTER UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

The Women's Premier League began on March 4 with Mumbai Indians registering the first-ever victory of the tournament by beating Gujarat Giants. Team Gujarat will want to bounce back in their next match that they are set to play against UP Warriorz on the 5th of March.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 3rd match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be held on the 5th of March, Sunday.

Where will UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 3rd match take place?

The match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

When will UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 3rd match of WPL 2023 start?

The 3rd match will start at 7:30PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 3rd match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 3rd match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma.

