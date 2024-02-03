U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: India's Road to Semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian U19 Men's Cricket Team in a huddle.

The Uday Saharan-led India have stormed into the semis of the ongoing ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024 and are awaiting their semifinal opponents. The Boys in Blue won their last Super Six stage fixture on February 2 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein to make it to the final four.

Let's go through India's journey to the semis:

India vs Bangladesh (Group Stage)

India were put into Group A alongside the USA, Bangladesh, and Ireland. The defending champions were up against the winners of the 2020 edition, Bangladesh, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

India got off to a stutter after being sent in by the Bangladesh captain and were reduced to 31/2 inside eight overs.

However, impressive half-centuries by Adarsh Singh and Saharan propelled India to 251.

In reply, Bangladesh got caught up badly in Saumy Pandey's web and lost the contest by 84 runs. Saumy grabbed figures of 4/24 and was the stand-out bowler for India. Adarsh won the Player of the Match award for his 76 runs.

India vs Ireland (Group Stage)

India were asked to abt first again and they made the most out of the opportunity as Musheer Khan and Saharan scored 118 and 75 respectively to take them to 301/7 in 50 overs.

Ireland got humbled by the pace of left-arm seamer Naman Tiwari and the wily left-arm off-spin of Pandey. The Irish team got bundled out for just 100 as the defending champions won the contest by a staggering 201 runs.

Musheer was named the Player of the Match (POTM) for his magnificent ton.

India vs USA (Group Stage)

The USA didn't learn from the mistakes committed by Bangladesh and Ireland as they also asked India to set a score on the board.

The Indians didn't require any second invitation as they hammered the USA bowlers to all parts of the Mangaung Oval and racked up 326 with Arshin Kulkarni scoring a wonderful century.

In pursuit of 327, the USA ran into the pace of Naman and got restricted to 125/8 in their 50 overs. Naman bagged 4/20 but Arshin ran away with the Player of the Match laurel.

India vs New Zealand (Super Six)

With the start of the Super Six stage, everyone thought that India's honeymoon period was over but the Boys in Blue proved everyone wrong as they registered their biggest victory of the tournament (in terms of runs) in Bloemfontein.

Uday lost his fourth toss in a row but that didn't bother India as the Blackcaps played into their hands by asking them to bat first.

A 131-run knock off 126 balls by Musheer helped India post 295.

The Kiwi reply couldn't have been more feeble as the Oscar Jackson-led team got bundled out for 81 inside 29 overs and Pandey picked up yet another four-for.

Musheer won his second POTM award of the tournament.

India vs Nepal (Super Six)

For the first time in the ongoing edition, the coin fell in favour of Saharan and he had no hesitation in batting first.

Maiden centuries of the ongoing edition by the India captain and Sachin Dhas got the Boys in Blue to 297 for the loss of five poles.

In reply, Nepal managed to get just 165/9 in 50 overs as Pandey grabbed another four-for to his credit.

Sachin (116 off 101 balls) was awarded the Player of the Match.