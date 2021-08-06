Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Twitter removes verified blue badge from MS Dhoni's profile

Micro-blogging site Twitter removed the verified blue badge from legendary former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account on Friday.

Dhoni last tweeted on January 8 earlier this year.

While the official reason for the absence of blue badge isn't known yet, it is speculated that the badge was removed due to inactivity on his profile over the past few months.

The blue badge is a confirmation that the profile is authentic.

Image Source : TWITTER Dhoni's Twitter profile.

News agency ANI attempted to contact Twitter for the official reason behind the removal of the badge, but the American company is yet to respond.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August last year, plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is expected to appear for the side when the 14th edition of the IPL resumes later this year.

Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the resumption, which takes place on September 19.

Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings.

Recently, the former Indian captain was also in the news when he sported a new hairstyle. While he didn't release the pictures himself, certain fan clubs revealed the pictures of Dhoni sporting a faux hawk haircut.