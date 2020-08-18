Times Flies: Virat Kohli expresses gratitude on completing 12 years in international cricket

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday completed 12 years in international cricket and on the occasion took to social media to express his gratitude.

"Time flies. Forever grateful," he wrote on Twitter with pictures from the 12 years he spent in world cricket.

Kohli earned his debut cap the year he led a young Indian side to U-19 World Cup glory, opening alongside Gautam Gambhir in an ODI game against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008. Kohli had scored 12 runs in that match and India suffered a defeat.

Time flies. Forever grateful 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vszTMGAPfr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 18, 2020

Kohli took 14 games to score his first international century, with his knock of 109 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. And from there, there was no looking back.

12 years hence, Kohli 43 ODI centuries and 27 Test tons. He has also surpassed the 11000-run mark in the 50-over format while averaging 59.33. He also was part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side under MS Dhoni.

Kohli will next be seen in action in the UAE for IPL 2020 which begins on September 19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage