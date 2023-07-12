'There was no such discussion' - BCCI dismisses rumours of Jay Shah visiting Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf during ICC meeting in Durban

In a major development regarding Asia Cup 2023 schedule, the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will be held in Sri Lanka as planned in the hybrid model, confirmed IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. He also dismissed the rumours of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah traveling to Pakistan for the tournament.

Pakistan media recently reported that Jay Shah has accepted the interim chairman of PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf's invitation to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 but these reports are not true. Both Shah and Ashraf met during ICC's recent annual board meeting on Durban and the duo only discussed the plans regarding Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023 schedule.

Arun Dhumal represented BCCI in Durban and after the meeting confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as discussed earlier. He confirmed that Sri Lanka will host nine games, including two India-Pakistan matches and a potential third game if both nations reach the final.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," Dhumal told PTI from Durban.

In addition to the Asia Cup schedule, Dhumal also revealed that rumours of Jay Shah traveling to Pakistan at the invitation of Zaka Ashraf are not true. He further stressed that there was no discussion regarding the rumour and that both the Indian team nor Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup.

"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced.

Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal added.

