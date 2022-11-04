T20 World Cup 2022: Ricky Ponting makes 'MASSIVE' predictions about India's chances | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ponting's predictions

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing World Cup is heading towards a 'THRILLER', there are no second thoughts about it. As of now, apart from Netherlands and Afghanistan, all the teams are alive and they are trying to outplay each other in the race to the semi-finals. Teams like England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and India are all alive and the fans will have to wait and see who qualifies for the next stage. Amidst everything going on, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has made massive predictions including India and Australia.

Australia have been plagued by a couple of injury issues and as of now their batting department also looks pretty out of touch. They are the defending champions but as of now, they haven't been able to put up any kind of dominating show in the tournament so far. On the other hand, there is team India who registered a thumping victory over Bangladesh and have put themselves in a strong position to claim a spot in the semi-finals. Former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting has said that he stands by his prediction of Australia and India making it to the finals that will be played on November 13, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ponting while justifying his claims said:

To be very honest, nobody knows who will play the all-important finals, but if you were to take my opinion, I feel Australia and India will fight it out to claim the championship. The Aussies need to find their winning ways back and I am almost certain that they will do it. South Africa look pretty dangerous as of now but I stand by my words of Australia playing India in the finals. Even as the Australian captain I have always believed in staying in the present and I hope Aaron and his troops do that.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

