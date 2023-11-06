Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final - PUN vs BAR: Where to Watch and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION Punjab cricket team

India's premier domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - has found its two finalists for the ongoing domestic season in India. Punjab and Baroda will lock horns in the title clash at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on November 6 (Monday). While Punjab defeated Delhi in the semifinal by six wickets, Baroda got the better of Riyan Parag-led Assam in their knockout game on Saturday (November 4).

Punjab topped group C in the league stage winning six out of seven matches as their only loss came at the hands of Saurashtra in their season opener. Punjab are currently on an eight-match winning streak and will be looking to continue their winning run in the final as well. On the other hand, Baroda ended at the second position in group A with six wins and they lost only to table-toppers Mumbai by three runs. Even Baroda have won their last six matches and it remains to be seen which team will be able to maintain its consistency in the final.

Where to Watch SMAT Final?

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will commence at 4:30 PM IST. Sports18 will telecast the match between Punjab and Baroda live on TV while the live streaming of the much-awaited clash will be available on Jio Cinema.

Squads

Baroda Squad: Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki(w), Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Dhruv Patel, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Amit Passi, Anant Bharwad

Punjab Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baltej Singh, Prerit Dutta, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh

