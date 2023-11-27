IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav leads India level Pakistan's world record after win in 2nd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav captained India to a world record-equalling win as the Men in Blue defeated Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series on Sunday. The Indian team outclassed the Aussies on a run-scoring feast at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram by 44 runs. By doing so, the hosts of the series have equalled a world record held by their arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Indians enjoyed yet another outing in the series as they smacked their fourth-highest T20I total while batting first - 235/4. In reply, the Aussies were restricted to 191/9 in their 20 overs despite efforts from Marcus Stoinis and Tim David.

The win took the Indians to level Pakistan's world record of most wins by a team in T20I history. This was India's 135th win in T20Is and it brings them level to Pakistan's record of 135 wins. However, the Men in Blue are ahead in terms of win percentage in the format. India have played 211 T20I games and have 135 wins and 66 losses. They have a win percentage of 63.98. On the other side, Pakistan have played 226 games, won 135 and lost 82. They have a win percentage of 59.73.

Teams with most wins in T20Is

India - 135 wins in 211 matches

Australia - 135 wins in 226 matches

New Zealand - 102 wins in 200 matches

South Africa - 95 wins in 171 matches

Australia - 94 wins in 179 matches

India take 2-0 lead

The Indians have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. They won the first game by 2 wickets in the final over when they chased down 209 runs in the opening contest in Visakhapatnam. In the second game, the hosts racked up 235 runs, their fourth-highest T20I total while batting first, in the second game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad - all scored a fifty each, while Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches with a stroke-filled 9 ball 31.

In the second innings, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball as they both picked three wickets each to dent Australia's chances of winning the game.

Latest Cricket News