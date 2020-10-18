Sunset bliss: AB de Villiers captures romantic picture of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Following a hectic week where Royal Challengers Bangalore played four games, captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma headed to the beach as they enjoyed a day off from the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. And Kohli's RCB teammate, AB de Villiers took a romantic picture of the couple.

Kohli shared the image on his Instagram account on Sunday evening, crediting De Villiers for the picture.

RCB presently stands third in the points table with six wins in nine games to amass 12 points.

Their busy week started with a win against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, followed by an 82-run drubbing of Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah before Kings XI Punjab rattled them again incurring their third loss this season and second to KXIP in IPL 2020, a match where they were caught up in a tactical cat-and-mouse game. They however bounced back strong to beat Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on October 21.

