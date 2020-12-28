Steve Smith bags ICC Test Player of the Decade award

Image Source : AP Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith was named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade on Monday by the ICC. The 31-year-old right-hander, during the period, scored 7040 runs in the longest format of the game, boasting an impressive average of 65.79. He also scored 26 hundreds and 28 fifties, making him the top contender to grab the prestigious honour.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Despite being banned from international cricket for a year, Smith flaunts impressive stats in the red-ball format. The Australian batting mainstay had a stellar Ashes last year where he scored 774 in just seven Test innings, leading to fans comparing him with the legendary cricketer -- Don Bradman.

Smith had notched up 35.5 per cent of Australia’s runs in the five-Test series despite missing one Test due to concussion.

While Smith clinched Test Player of the Decade award, his Indian counterpart -- Virat Kohli -- grabbed ODI Player of the Decade and the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was awarded T20I Player of the Decade.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni bagged ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain won the honour for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

Among the women's cricketers, Australia's Ellyse Perry won all three awards: ICC Women's Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade and T20I Player of the Decade award.