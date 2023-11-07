Sri Lanka, Bangladesh players refuse handshakes with each other; Mathews tears with 'respect' remark | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players.

Angelo Mathews' dismissal became the major talking point of the intense clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the 38th match of World Cup 2023 on Monday. The face-off which is said to be a significant rivalry now, had several dramatic moments in the World Cup 2023 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. There were moments of altercations between the two sides and the game ended in a cold-mannered way.

As it turned out after Bangladesh's three-wicket win, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh players refused to shake hands with each other, which is a ritual after a game. In a video being surfaced on social media, players from both teams are seen walking off the field but not having a handshake with each other.

Mathews opens on handshake incident

The Sri Lankan all-rounder who was at the epicentre of the controversial dismissal, opened on the incident of players refusing to shake hands with each other. "You need to respect people who respect us. It doesn't mean that they have to respect the game itself. I mean, we all are ambassadors of this beautiful game," Mathews said on the 'timed out' dismissal.

The were some moments when the players of the two sides came into the face of their opponents. Bangladesh bowler had an exchange with Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis while the latter was batting in the 10th over of the clash. It was soon followed by the most debatable moment of the game when Angelo Mathews was timed out. In the second innings too, there were moments of exchange between the players. As Shakib came, he was soon met with Mathews and had some words for the Bangladesh skipper before getting rid of him.

The two players also opened up on the heated incident. "One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame. So, then I appealed to the umpires, who asked me If I was going to call him back or not. I said I wouldn't call him back. It was in the rules that a batter has to come to the crease within that certain period of time and he wasn't there at that time," Shakib said of his case after the match.

"I have two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did. And then it was an equipment malfunction. And I don't know where the common sense went, because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh. If they want to play cricket like that, I think there's something wrong drastically. I still had five more seconds to go after my helmet broke off," Mathews put his viewpoint on the matter.

