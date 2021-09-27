Monday, September 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2021: Williamson's Sunrisers vs Samson's Rajasthan; Toss at 7:00 PM, Follow Live

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2021: Williamson's Sunrisers vs Samson's Rajasthan; Toss at 7:00 PM, Follow Live

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match. Follow Live scores and updates from the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2021 16:40 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2021
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): LIVE Cricket Score and Updates

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. [IPL 2021 SRH vs RR - Live Streaming]
Rajasthan, presently standing sixth in the points table with four wins in nine games, will be aiming to stay alive in the race to the playoffs while a beleaured Sunrisers have already fallen out of contention. There is little to separate the two sides in terms of head-to-head tie with either side winning seven each in 14 contested matches in the rivalry. Eevn in Dubai, both have a win each in two games.

SRH vs RR, Match Preview: Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. [READ FULL PREVIEW]

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News