Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital once again after complaining of chest pain:

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was reportedly admitted in a Kolkata hospital once again after complaining of chest pain.

Ganguly earlier on January 2 had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence. He had been moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal looked after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.

More to follow...