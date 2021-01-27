Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital once again after complaining of chest pain:

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was reportedly admitted in a Kolkata hospital once again after complaining of chest pain.
Ganguly earlier on January 2 had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence. He had been moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.
A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal looked after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.
More to follow...