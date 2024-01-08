SL vs ZIM pitch report: How will R. Premadasa Stadium's surface play in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe players.

SL vs ZIM pitch report: After Rain played a spoilsport in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI two days ago, the two teams are all set to have another go at each other in the 2nd contest of the series. Sri Lanka dominated the opening contest at the R Premadasa Stadium before rain intervened and denied them a potential win.

Powered by a century from Charith Asalanka, the hosts amassed 273 runs in their 50 overs. The Lankan Lions were on top with the ball too with Dilshan Madushanka getting two early wickets before the weather denied any game after four overs in the chase. The second contest is also set to be played at the same venue in Colombo.

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The R Premadasa Stadium's pitch report provides assistance to both - batters and the bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue is 232 and the second innings average is 191. But as shown by Asalanka, runs can come by if a batter bats with the right technique and shows patience.

ODI stats

Total ODIs - 162

Matches won batting first - 88

Matches won bowling first - 63

Average 1st innings Score - 232

Average 2nd innings Score - 190

Highest total recorded - 375/5 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 50/10 By SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 292/4 By SL vs AUS

The lowest score defended - 170/10 By WIW vs SLW

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka