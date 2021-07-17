SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan points out difference in coaching styles of Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday pointed out the difference in coaching styles of Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, describing both the mentors as "very positive" people.

Dhawan will lead a young Indian side in the six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka, beginning with the first ODI on Sunday in Colombo.

While the senior Indian contingent comprising regular skipper Virat Kohli is in the UK for the five-Test series against hosts England, senior open Dhawan will don the captain's hat for the first time in Sri Lanka, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar acting as his deputy.

Ahead of the series opener at the R Premadasa Stadium, Dhawan talked about the variance in coaching styles of Shastri and Dravid.

Dhawan, who has played a lot under Shastri, touched upon Dravid's "composed and strong" mindset. Previously, Dravid has coached the India A and Under-19 teams, playing a key role in nurturing many prospects.

The Sri Lanka tour is the ex-India skipper's first pivotal coaching stint with the national team. "They (Dravid and Shastri) both have their own qualities and they both are very positive people."

"I have spent time with Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri) and their ways to motivate are different.

"Ravi Bhai's energy is a bit strong, whereas Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid) is very calm, composed and strong as well, so everyone has their own way and I enjoy playing under both of them," said Dhawan.

Though Dhawan didn't disclose the playing XI, he informed mediapersons that the team management has confirmed his opening partner for the white-ball rubber. "We have finalised my opening partner and the team as well, which we are going to disclose tomorrow," he said.

Dhawan, who will be the oldest Indian skipper on captaincy debut in the first ODI against the islanders, is just 23 runs shy of 6000 ODI runs. The experienced batter will become the 5th Indian batsman to reach the landmark.