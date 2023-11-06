Monday, November 06, 2023
     
  5. SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka crash out of World Cup following first-ever loss to Bangladesh in marquee tournament

Sri Lanka have crashed out of the ongoing showpiece event but will be desperate to finish in the top seven after the end of the round-robin stage to earn qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They will take on New Zealand in their last game in Bengaluru.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2023 22:05 IST
Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh got the better of Sri Lanka in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to clinch their second win of the ongoing World Cup while playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6. Bangladesh clinched the cliffhanger by three wickets to boost their chances of finishing in the top seven on the World Cup 2023 points table and thereby earning qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 slated to be played in Pakistan.

Chasing a stiff target of 280 to claim victory, Bangladesh lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das inside the first seven overs and were under the pump with just 41 on the board. However, a remarkable 169-run stand for the third wicket between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto lifted the team out of the precarious situation.

Both Shakib and Shanto were on their way to scoring match-winning tons but Sri Lanka came roaring back into the contest by virtue of Angelo Mathews' double strike. However, Mathews' efforts went in vain as Bangladesh clinched the contest in the 42nd over of the chase.

More to follow....

