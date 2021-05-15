Shubman Gill receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine: 'Get your superpowers upgraded'

Image Source : TWITTER/REALSHUBMANGILL Shubman Gill

India's Shubman Gill on Saturday received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Test opener also shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated, urging everyone to get their 'superpowers' upgraded as soon as possible.

Gill, who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the now-suspended IPL 2021, also thanked the doctors and frontline workers for their relentless service amid the pandemic.

"Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort" wrote the Punjab batsman along with the picture.

Gill, who was impressive during the 2-1 series victory against Australia, will be a part of India's opening contingent during the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-Test series versus England.

In three matches Down Under, Gill scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80 before floundering in the England series at home where he managed only 119 runs in four Tests. His IPL 2021 was also a forgettable one. In 7 games for the struggling Kolkata-based outfit, he only scored 133 runs.

According to reports, the England-bound Indian players will be put under 14-day isolation from May 18-19 in Mumbai ahead of the four-month-long tour. Before going into quarantine, each member and accompanying family members will undergo three RT-PCR tests.

Several of Gill's teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at different centres in the country.