IPL 2020: We lost the game in powerplay itself, says DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after losing out to SRH

Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer reacts during team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Something is terribly wrong with Delhi Capitals, who at one stage were racing towards the IPL play-off berth, have now suffered their third consecutive loss in IPL 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderabad handed them an 88-run maulling in Dubai on Tuesday.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer felt that it would be better to bat second on this pitch after winning the toss. However, half-centuries by David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha immediately made him regret his decision and Iyer admitted he was in two minds from the word go about what to do after winning the toss.

"It was a bad toss for us as we were in two minds on what to opt for after winning the toss. We expected dew to take part in the second innings but the wicket was sticky and that didn't help our chase," Iyer said.

He further admitted that losing three back-to-back games will surely call for a lot of criticism but they are strong and motivated to find that one win.

"Definitely a big loss for us but you can't really bog down from this point of time. We still have two games left but one win is really important, that's what we are waiting for since the last three games. Back-to-back losses is definitely going to put us under the pump. The boys are really strong, really motivated and this loss is definitely going to motivate us. We lost the game in the powerplay itself," he said.

