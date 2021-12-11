Ruturaj Gaikwad slams three centuries on the trot for Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CSKFANSARMY File image of Ruturaj Gaikwad

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the talk of the town courtesy of his batting heroics in the calendar year 2021. After a scintillating show in IPL 2021, he is now ruling the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The right-handed batsman has smashed his third consecutive century for Maharashtra. With three hundreds smashed in just four days of the BCCI 50-over domestic season, he has made heads turn.

The 24-year old exhibited yet another fine show with the willow during Kerala vs Maharashtra game in Rajkot. Opening for his side, he amassed 124 runs from 129 balls with a strike rate of 96.12. In the previous games of the recently begun tournament- Gaikwad scores were 136 (112) against Madhya Pradesh and 154 not out (143) versus Chhattisgarh.

In his three outings so far, the prolific batter has aggregated 414 runs and is the highest run-getter in the contest so far. In addition to his batting performances, he has duly fulfiled the duties as the captain for Maharashtra which he was bestowed with before the start of the tournament. As skipper, he has led Maharashtra to two wins in the two matches.

There is no denying that the prolific player is breathing fire in this phase of his life. The opening batsman was retained by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for a whopping price of six crores ahead of next year's mega auction. Besides, Gaikwad was the highest run-getter in IPL 2021 with a tally of 635 runs. He has become the youngest player to clinch the orange cap.