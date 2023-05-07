RR vs SRH: Joe Root makes IPL debut, Trent Boult misses out on Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Joe Root makes IPL debut

RR vs SRH: Former England captain Joe Root on Sunday made his Indian Premier League debut when he was named in Rajasthan Royals' playing XI for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The England star was handed his IPL cap before the start of the play and featured in his first game in the Indian cash-rich league at the age of 32. Meanwhile, Trent Boult misses out in making it to the team in the game.

Rajasthan made three changes to their Playing XI in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They dropped Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Devdutt Padikkal from the Playing XI after opting to bat first. Meanwhile, they brought in Joe Root, Murugan Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav to the team. There are only 3 overseas players in RR's playing XI and they might bring in a foreign player when they bowl second.

"Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the latter half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play a better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut," RR captain Sanju Samson said at the toss.

Notably, Joe Root was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 Crore at the IPL 2023 auction. He went unsold earlier in 2018 and is away from the national T20I side too. Root last played his T20I in May 2019.

Rajasthan and Hyderabad face each other in the 52nd match of IPL 2023. Both RR and SRH have lost four games in their last five outings. While RR are still placed on fourth place in IPL 2023, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

RR's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Impact sub-options for SRH: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Impact sub-options for RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

Latest Cricket News