RR vs PBKS: Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to record 350 sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle on Monday became the first batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to achieve a massive feat, during the fourth game of the 14th season, against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gayle became the first batsman in IPL to hit 350 sixes, achieving the tally with a massive six over deep square leg against Ben Stokes in the 8th over of the game.

The six only consolidated his position above in the list of most sixes in IPL with AB de Villiers standing second with 237 sixes in the tournament. And in T20s, he has 1009 sixes, the only player to have a four-digit tally in the format.

Gayle scored 40 off 28 balls in game, laced with four boundaries and two sixes before being dismissed by Riyan Parag in the 10th over.

Earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. Debutant Chetan Sakariya dismissed Mayank Agarwal early, for just 14 runs to provide the early breakthrough for the Royals.