Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: De Kock departs early after MI opt to bat

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on indiatvnews.com. RR face a must-win game against MI tonight to keep their top-4 chances alive in the tournament, while MI will secure a playoff berth with a win tonight. RR's road to qualification is toughened with late arrival of Kings XI Punjab who won four games on the trot and are currently fifth in the table. RR, meanwhile are seventh and would require a win in all of their games -- while depending on other results too -- to qualify for the playoff spot. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from IPL 2020 Match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on indiatvnews.com ( LIVE SCORECARD

20.00 IST: Rajput to Suryakumar, SIX! Length ball and Surya ramps it over fine leg for a maximum.

19.57 IST: Kartik to Suryakumar, FOUR! Good ball, angling in as Surya gets a thick inside onto it for a boundary.

19.52 IST: Rajpoot to Kishan, FOUR! Length ball and there was enough for the batsman as he just guides it through the third man for a boundary.

19.47 IST: Archer to Suryakumar, DOT BALL! Another good over from Jofra Archer only one run from it.

19.39 IST: Rajpoot to Kishan, FOUR! LUCKY BOUNDARY! The southpaw tries to open the face of the bat but gets an inside edge for a boundary.

19.34 IST: Archer to De Kock, OUT! BOWLED! The pacer gets his revenge on the very next ball as the ball was moving away and De Kock edges it to the stumps.

19.32 IST: Archer to De Kock, SIX! A tad short from Jofra and Quinton plays his favourite shot over mid-wicket for a maximum.

* Jofra Archer to start the proceedings with the new ball

* Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock to open the innings for MI

19.04 IST: Playing XI of RR is here:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

19.03 IST: Playing XI of MI is out

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

19.01 IST: Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss and elects to bat against Rajasthan Royals.

19.00 IST: Kieron Pollard comes out for the toss as Rohit Sharma sits out again due to hamstring strain.

18:52 IST: CSK have just gone above RR in the points table by virtue of a superior NR after their eight-wicket win against RCB. Can the Royals regain their spot and stay alive in the contest?

18:50 IST: Both Delhi and RCB stood a win away from virtually sealing their playoffs spot over the weekend. Both teams lost. Can MI make most of the opportunity?

18:40 IST: In their only match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai had outclassed the Royals with a 57-run win earlier this season. This also remains their sole match in UAE.

18:31 IST: What does the H2H tie say? There is little to separate between the two sides, as Mumbai Indians have won in 12 of their 23 encounters against RR, while 11 have gone the Royals' way. In their last five meetings, however, RR have dominated MI with four wins.

Brief Preview: Rajasthan Royals face a must-win match against table-toppers Mumbai Indians as they aim to keep their chances for playoff qualification alive. After Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab registered victories on Saturday, the RR face a herculean task which requires winning all of their remaining games -- starting from today. RR faced a heavy 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match and are currently seventh in the table. The side faces inconsistencies in their batting order and would hope for a collective performance from their top-4 -- overseas batsmen in particular, who have been underwhelming, to say the least. [FULL PREVIEW]

