Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Steve Smith opts to bowl against KXIP

Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab live IPL match from Sharjah. After winning their last matches, RR and KXIP will clash against each other in the Sunday encounter. The match is expected to be a high scoring drama looking at the short dimensions of Sharjah, where Rajasthan played their first game and Sanju Samson alone hit 9 sixes for them. England Jos Buttler will also be available to play the game after completing his mandatory quarantine as he is likely to replace Tom Curran in the playing XI. While Punjab are filled with confidence after dominating win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, where skipper KL Rahul slammed unbeaten 132 runs to post the highest individual score by an Indian in tournament's history. On paper, RR seem to have an edge against their opponents. Looking at their record against KXIP, RR have won 10 of their 19 games. However, looking at Punjab's recent performances, the Steve Smith-led side would need to dish out something special for a win. Here you can follow all the live updates of RR vs KXIP live IPL match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: RR opt to bowl

19.10 IST: Here is Kings XI Punjab's Playing 11:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

19.05 IST: Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI is out:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

19.01 IST: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bowl against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bowl against Kings XI Punjab.#RajasthanRoyals vs #KingsXIPunjab #IPL2020 Follow Live Updates: https://t.co/ZjEITti1Rb pic.twitter.com/LG3pcTjbIC — India TV (@indiatvnews) September 27, 2020

18.45 IST: After flop show in first two games, will Sharjah witness a BIG SHOW from Glenn Maxwell.

18.35 IST: Spin legend Shane Warne has a special message for Rajasthan Royals

Good luck to the @rajasthanroyals today in game 2 ! Only 48 hours left till I’m allowed out of my hotel room and quarantine to join you all !!!! 😩 pic.twitter.com/vaVrv3KJ7f — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

18.25 IST: Two special players collide against each other in mega clash

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match from Sharjah

