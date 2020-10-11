IPL 2020: We can chase down any total, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma after DC win

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI skipper Rohit Sharma (right) with teammate Quinton de Kock in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have taken a big step towards to IPL 2020 play-off stages after the four-time winners registered a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals with little discomfort on Sunday.

Reflecting on his team performance, MI skipper said he was pretty happy with his team's near-perfect performance. The skipper further felt that while it has been difficult chasing down target this IPL, his team's batting performance on the night -- chasing down DC's total of 163 -- gives them the confidence of chasing down any total.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd," the MI skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament. Chasing target has been difficult this season and today the way we batted gave us the confidence that we can chase down any target."

The skipper further revealed that after DC gave them 163 to chase, the team went into the second innings thinking that they need to keep a calm head while chasing and have partnerships in the middle.

"Given the conditions, we need to come out and play good cricket, and keep a calm head while chasing. It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line," he said

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage